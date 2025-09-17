Rachel Reeves must not forget Yorkshire's small businesses as Budget looms: Rich Wagner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 27 per cent of small businesses expect to shrink or close in the next year - outnumbering the 25 per cent anticipating growth. The entrepreneurs I meet are a resilient bunch, but this demonstrates the pressure and difficulty at the moment. It’s not good if businesses tread water and it’s certainly not good if they go under.

While many business owners had held out hope that the Autumn Statement last year would deliver much needed support, they were sadly disappointed. The increase to employer National Insurance Contributions and the National Minimum Wage alongside proposed changes to employee rights have created a triple whammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result is weak confidence and evidence of distress on the high street.

Rich Wagner shares his expert insight

But is it all doom and gloom? We have to realise that businesses do fail and that while it can be sad for those involved, it’s actually good for the economy.

Despite all the aforementioned challenges, new company formations have rebounded in the first half of 2025. If conditions are tough, why are more people starting businesses?

Our research shows people are motivated not just by money, but by the flexibility and independence of being their own boss. However, that doesn’t mean that these businesses don’t need support. While there are countless entrepreneurs willing to put their energy and passion into starting a business, they won’t be trading in a vacuum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To truly thrive, these entrepreneurs need more than just personal drive, they need a policy landscape that supports their ambitions. The government’s newly released ‘Plan for Small and Medium Sized Businesses’ sets out several welcome initiatives, including a crack down on late payments, improved access to finance through the British Business Bank, alongside access to advice through the new Business Growth Service.

Yet even as these measures take shape, looming fiscal pressures threaten to undermine progress. When the government is searching for revenue to fill its financial “black hole” the Chancellor may be tempted to look at raising Capital Gains Tax (CGT) or raising rates on the self-employed. For businesses already treading water, either change could drag them under.

But the desired effect may be counterintuitive. The decrease to the CGT allowance resulted in a fall in tax receipts. This highlights a fundamental flaw in the assumption that higher taxes mean higher revenue.

For small business owners, many of whom rely on the sale of assets or shares to fund retirement or reinvest in growth, this change would be a penalty for success. Similarly, increasing taxes on the self-employed risks undermining the very people driving innovation and job creation. These aren’t loopholes - they’re lifelines for entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor must not forget the small and microbusinesses that make up the majority of businesses in Yorkshire. From the traders in Kirkgate Market to independent cafés in Harrogate, whenever a cost rises on business they feel the pinch. If we try to tackle the UK’s financial challenges by raising taxes on businesses, they will only stifle the very people they are trying to encourage and whom they need to succeed.