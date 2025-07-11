Rachel Reeves scraps Cash ISA cut plan - days after Martin Lewis intervention on controversial issue

Rachel Reeves has scrapped plans to impose a lower limit on how much savers can put in Cash ISAs each year following a backlash against the plans.

There had been months of speculation that the Chancellor was going to reduce the current £20,000 tax-free limit on annual deposits into Cash ISAs in a Treasury bid to encourage greater investment into stocks and shares ISAs in a bid to help the UK’s listed companies and boost the economy.

It was also suggested the move could result in better returns for savers as stock market investments typically outperform the guaranteed returns of Cash ISAs in the medium and long-term.

Ms Reeves had said she would keep the overall £20,000 ISA allowance but there was speculation the cash holdings element could be cut to just £4,000.

The idea faced a major backlash from building societies which argued the loss of Cash ISA funds would impact their ability to offer affordable mortgages and loans and financial experts like Martin Lewis, who suggested the plan was a “mistake”.

He said on Good Morning Britain earlier this week: “The reason for doing this we are being told is not to raise tax revenue, it is to try and encourage more young people to invest for their future, which is a good thing they should be doing.

"My problem is this is a form of push economics but actually in reality it's just ‘pee people off economics’, because most people who've got money in savings aren't going to go 'I'm going to have to start paying tax on some of the interest, I'm going to shove it into a risky-based investment’.”

He said he had done social media polling which showed more than 80 per cent were opposed to a cut in the cash ISA limit level and suggested more financial education is required instead.

Mr Lewis said the strength of feeling was particularly strong amongst older generations who are more risk-averse.

It had been widely anticipated that Ms Reeves was going to set out her plans in next week’s Mansion House speech. But The Yorkshire Post understands there will be no changes to Cash ISAs announced next week and the Chancellor will instead reveal new plans to provide consumers with more information and support around investing.

Talks on potential reform of the existing system will continue alongside that.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our ambition is to ensure people’s hard-earned savings are delivering the best returns and driving more investment into the UK economy.”

Earlier this week, the chief executives of the Yorkshire and Leeds Building Societies, as well as Skipton Group, were among more than 50 financial experts to sign an open letter to the Chancellor urging her not to go ahead with a cut to the current limit.

Harriet Guevara, chief savings officer at Nottingham Building Society, said: “This is positive news for savers and for lenders.

“We’ve consistently made the case, alongside others across the mutual and building society sector, for maintaining the full allowance, and welcome any decision to consult further with industry rather than rush through damaging reform that would disincentivise saving.