Rachel Reeves should adopt our £1.3bn plan to tackle housing crisis in Yorkshire and the North: Tracy Harrison

Over 172,000 households are on housing waiting lists in the region, and the number of people living in temporary accommodation, which includes 3,350 children, has increased by nearly 29 per cent over a year.

The Yorkshire and Humber region also saw the biggest increase in rough sleeping in the UK with a jump of over 58 per cent in a year.

This coming week, the Government will announce spending plans for the rest of parliament, including how much money will be available and how it will be spent.

We already know the Government has committed to the “biggest growth in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation” with an ambitious target of building 1.5 million homes - 370,000 homes per year.

This has seen housebuilding targets increase by 33 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber.

To have any chance of hitting this target the Government needs to provide long-term investment in social housing.

These homes are genuinely additional to those planned by private sector developers, who will only build what they think they can sell.

More importantly, social housing provides homes for those on lower incomes, meaning that everyone can have a chance for a stable foundation to build a good life.

The good news is that Yorkshire and the Humber has capacity for over 100,000 new homes on brownfield land.

Unlocking this land will require significant public investment: our research shows that to unlock all of the North’s brownfield land will require £4.2 billion.

But it’s not just about new homes.

The Yorkshire and Humber region has the worst quality private rented homes in the UK, with 31 per cent not meeting minimum standards.

This has a big impact on the health and wellbeing of the people living in those homes, as well as a detrimental impact on the region as being a great place to live and work.

Yorkshire and Humber also ranks second on the list of regions with the highest levels of fuel poverty.

There’s a housing crisis in Yorkshire – that’s what figures from our annual state of the region report the Northern Housing Monitor show. There are simply not enough homes in Yorkshire.

Sixteen per cent of households are unable to afford to adequately heat their homes, with dire consequences for the health and wellbeing of occupants.

Energy efficiency work – such as insulation and more efficient heating systems – cannot be separated from other housing quality issues.

So, to truly tackle Yorkshire’s housing crisis, there needs to be a focus on quality across all tenures and on regeneration.

As part of our Spending Review response, we have called for a dedicated funding stream of at least £1.37 billion to support housing-led neighbourhood regeneration in the North, joined up with investment in tackling fuel poverty, improving energy efficiency and generating green jobs through retrofitting social housing.

Good quality, warm and healthy homes sit at the heart of stronger communities, and are a vital component in tacking ill health, unemployment and antisocial behaviour.

How the money works really matters too.

To ramp up delivery, we must get away from the boom-and-bust approach of previous Government programmes, and recognise housing as the critical infrastructure it is.

Providing long-term certainty over investment allows social housing providers to plan sensibly, lever in more private finance and tackle skills shortages.

We also know only too well that a “one-size fits all” approach doesn’t work. Across Yorkshire, we see pockets of deprivation sitting alongside areas of wealth, post-industrial towns, large urban areas, coastal communities and rural areas, all with very different needs.

The flexibility to direct funds to places where they’re needed is critical. Too often, central Government rules and regulations mean that much-needed local projects can’t be funded.

That’s why we’ve welcomed the Government proposing a bigger say for mayors over housing, regeneration, decarbonisation, skills, transport - and more - through the English Devolution White Paper.

Joining up at a local level offers the possibility of delivering more change with local communities.

Over recent years, ‘housing partnerships’, made up of social housing providers, local authorities, and sometimes private sector representatives, in areas with mayors, have hailed a new era of local collaboration, and increased partnership working with other sectors, such as health and education.

In Yorkshire, not everyone has access to a good quality warm home they can afford, but I’m optimistic social housing providers are primed and ready to provide a solution.

With the promise of increased devolution, and a government with housing high on its agenda, the seeds of change have been planted.

The outcome of the Government’s spending review next week will determine the pace of change.