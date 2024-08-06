Rachel Reeves should not hike key business taxes in Autumn Budget: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not before some serious policy announcements as well as a sobering assessment from the new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, of the pressures on the public purse including, she says, a £22 billion budget shortfall.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had promised he would hit the ground running with a laser focus on delivery in his first 100 days. Indeed, just three days after the election, the Chancellor in her first speech announced welcome reforms to the outdated and time-consuming planning system, which had been holding back critical investments in infrastructure and housebuilding.

The King’s Speech reinforced the new Government’s focus on growth with a commitment to devolution across the English regions and a new Council of Regions and Nations, to drive collaboration across all UK governments.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

There were also solid steps to reform the skills system and tackle the shortages we’ve been raising with all parties. Plus, mandatory ethnicity pay-gap reporting – something we’ve long campaigned for at the CBI.

New Ministers have wasted no time in addressing opportunities to get ahead in the global race for green growth by capitalising on the advantages of the UK’s natural, geographic location for offshore wind, legacy expertise and established supply chains. Plans to establish a National Wealth Fund and state-owned Great British Energy firm, alongside unlocking investment in renewable energy projects demonstrate the Government’s commitment to energy security and the realisation of sustainable green growth right here in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The key ingredients to cultivating this growth are confidence, clarity and certainty.

Without these businesses simply cannot operate successfully leaving decisions to invest and expand on ice. The UK’s new trade strategy to turbocharge UK exports and competitiveness will effectively be hamstrung if global investors lack clarity and confidence in the UK as an attractive place to invest. This must be reflected in the reforms announced.

Beckie Hart is regional director for Yorkshire & Humber at the CBI

Another announcement – the new remit of the Low Pay Commission – while an effective tool for protecting the incomes of the poorest, runs the risk of overlooking the labour market needs of the economy. The only sustainable path to address the cost-of-living challenge, not only for those earning the minimum wage, is to hone a thriving, flexible business environment creating a ripple effect of higher growth, productivity and better paid jobs in our region.

Now, as we look ahead to the Autumn Budget amid confirmation from the Chancellor that taxes will rise, we urge the Government to build on signs of economic momentum using its pro-business reforms to boost critical private sector investment.

By developing an ambitious, competitive and proportionate business tax system we can showcase to the world that the UK is open for business. Keeping key taxes, including VAT, corporation tax, income tax and National Insurance Contributions, at their current levels is an important first step and would give welcome certainty to business, their staff, and customers.

We recognise the challenging fiscal inheritance and the tough choices to be made on tax and public spending.

And we hope the Government understands that business is the only vehicle to long-term, sustainable growth and therefore giving confidence, clarity and certainty to businesses is essential to firing up the engines of the economy allowing them to deliver their bold agenda.