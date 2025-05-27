Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim McMahon, Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, told The Yorkshire Post that the Government has already set out the principle of its plan to help high street businesses, funded through higher taxation on distribution centres used by online giants.

In her last Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the Government intends to introduce "permanently lower multiplier” for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses from April 2026, paid for by a higher multiplier on properties with a rateable value above £500,000 – a move designed to target huge distribution warehouses used by the likes of Amazon.

The figures involved have yet to be revealed but Mr McMahon said they are expected to be part of the next Budget.

"The financial amounts will be laid in Parliament by the Chancellor as part of the Budget and then there’s a further consultation taking place about further technical changes,” he said.

The tax, which applies for businesses operating out of physical premises, was previously cushioned during the pandemic – but a 75 per cent relief rate was cut to just 40 per cent for this year. A cap of £110,000 per business applies to the relief.

A business rates reform discussion paper has also been under consultation after Labour promised in its manifesto that it would ultimately replace the business rates system.

Mr McMahon said the initial step from next April is designed to provide “long-term baked-in support for the high street”.

He said: “Retail, hospitality and leisure will have a lower multiplier and that will be funded entirely by a higher multipler on big warehouses above £500,000 rateable value.

"What that begins to rebalance is the online with the on the street with those big distribution centres now subsidising the high street.”

Mr McMahon said the Government’s planned changes should also aid well-known high street chains.

"We’ve introduced the legal mechanism which gives the ability for Government to introduce a lower multiplier and that basically is a permanent baseline business rate reduction for retail, hospitality and leisure. The other thing it does it take away the cap that was there previously that stopped national retailers being able to benefit. We believe the high street needs some of those national retailers like Boots and Home Bargains or Specsavers. If they weren’t there, there would be a hole in the High Street.

"So we are accomodating all of that in the round but really focused on funding from it those higher-value properties like distribution centres because that’s where the money is being made in the online world. It is correct the online retailers who are doing well support the high street because for many people that is where their pride of place comes from.”

Last week, Labour MP Jessica Toale said the current rates paid by the hospitality and retail sector on high streets are “prohibitively high”, as shadow Treasury minister Gareth Davies cited the Night Time Industries Association who said financial burdens on business amounted to a “death sentence”.