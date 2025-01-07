Rachel Reeves urged to act over 'high street harm' as retailers face falling sales and higher costs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Retail Consortium has issued a bleak forecast for the year after also revealing disappointing trading figures for the Christmas period.

Its latest BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor report for the four weeks between November 24 and December 28 showed UK total retail sales up by 3.2 per cent – a figure bolstered by Black Friday falling later than usual on November 29.

It meant that for 2024 as a whole, UK Total Retail sales increased by only 0.7 per cent from 2023. Food growth was 3.3 per cent while sales of non-food items fell by 1.5 per cent.

(left-right) In April 2024, Labour's then shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, and deputy leader Angela Rayner visited Yarm to unveil a five-point plan to "breathe new life" into high streets which included reforming business rates and tougher laws on shoplifting. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Following a challenging year marked by weak consumer confidence and difficult economic conditions, the crucial ‘golden quarter’ failed to give 2024 the send-off retailers were hoping for. Non-food was particularly hard-hit, with sales contracting from the previous year.

"Food sales fared better over the Christmas period, ticking up slightly from the previous year, meanwhile beauty products, jewellery and electricals made a strong showing under the tree this year."

She said 2025 is expected to be even more challenging for retailers and called on the Government to deliver on pledges such as business rates reform to help assist firms.

“While we project sales growth to average 1.2 per cent in 2025, this is below the projected shop price inflation of 1.8 per cent,” she said.

“This means volumes are likely to fall this year, all while the regulatory and tax burden on retailers will increase costs by £7bn from rising National Insurance Contributions, increasing national living wage, confirmed in the Budget, and new packaging levies.

“With little hope of covering these costs through higher sales, retailers will likely push up prices and cut investment in stores and jobs, harming our high streets and the communities that rely on them.

“Government must find ways to mitigate this, so that retailers can invest more in growth and jobs, starting with its planned business rates reform where it must ensure that no shop ends up paying higher rates than they do already.”

In the Autumn Budget, Rachel Reeves announced permanently lower multipliers for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses from 2026/27 while the Government also launched a “discussion paper” about wider reforms with representations being sought until March.

The paper states: “The business rates system cannot be transformed overnight and the government believes that the best outcomes will be achieved by developing reforms in partnership with businesses and other stakeholders through a process of co-design.”

In November, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the House of Commons business committee that he wants business rates reform “as soon as possible and as expansive as possible”. He has previously said he wants a system which rewards business expansion.

Business rates are forecast to raise £26bn in 2024/25 and make up a quarter of councils’ core spending power.

Linda Ellett of KPMG, said: “Sales growth during the golden quarter of October to December was minimal, reflecting the ongoing careful management of many household budgets during a time when many costs remain at a heightened level compared to past years.”

A Government spokesperson said: “A thriving retail sector plays a crucial role in growing the economy and features at the heart of our communities.