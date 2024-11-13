Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Turner hit out at the Chancellor as the hospitality company which runs 185 pubs and hotels released its financial results for the six months to September 28.

He said that increases in National Insurance contributions for employers combined with other cost increases for businesses are misguided and will be damaging in many sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Turner said: “The Chancellor's recent budget gave me cause to reflect that, over the years, we have seen our wonderful industry plundered for an ever-increasing amount of tax - and once again, history has repeated itself.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

"While other sectors replace human interaction with automated systems, hospitality continues to provide an introduction to the working environment not just for future publicans and hoteliers - but also the business leaders and, indeed, politicians of tomorrow.

He added: “The changes to Employers' National Insurance, coming on top of the cumulative impact of other wage and business rate increases, will cause particular pain, and has been brought about by the Chancellor's inadvisable promise not to increase taxes on individuals.

"The Chancellor's actions are a direct attack on those labour-intensive industries that are the lifeblood of our economy, whilst leaving the large City institutions, that can afford to pay their share, almost completely untouched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The unintended consequences of these actions will be to drive inflation higher, put pressure on wages, and will drive many businesses to the wall.

"I hope the Government will reflect on its decisions and appreciate the incredible contribution hospitality, farming, and small businesses make to so much more than just the Treasury coffers.”

Ms Reeves revealed a £25.7 billion change to employers’ national insurance contributions in last month’s Budget.

Fuller’s reported a 5.2 per cent increase in like-for-like sales, with adjusted profit before tax increasing by 21 per cent to £17.6 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "In summary, everything that is in our control is going well.

"We have an outstanding, predominately freehold, well-invested estate, a driven and motivated team - who are supported by continuous development - and a clear, consistent strategy.