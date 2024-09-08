Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pradeep Singh Narwal, who moved from India to Leeds in 2018, has worked with many brands and celebrities during his marketing career but it was cricket legend Virat Kohli who recently caught his attention.

Mr Kohli’s association with a new coffee brand, claiming to be an alternative for the health conscious coffee drinker, led Mr Singh Narwal to become an entrepreneur.

Mr Singh Narwal, who grew up in Bangalore, developed his love for the rich taste of filter coffee from a young age but motivated by his own health goals had recently started to look for alternatives.

Pradeep Singh Narwal discovered Rage Coffee through Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and introduced the brand to the UK.

He said: “Bangalorean filter coffee is really amazing. There is a stall at Bangalore airport named Hatti Kaapi where we used to go almost every weekend...to have coffee.

"Even the small vendors, local vendors, used to sell filter coffee and drinking coffee was always a big part of my social life too - we used to have late night talks with friends, with a coffee.

“When I moved to the UK, I still missed that taste of coffee but I got used to the coffee here with time. Now I'm a black coffee drinker, so I need my black coffee early in the morning.

He added: ”I often go for butterscotch or dark chocolate flavours now, which is an enjoyable energy kick."

Mr Singh Narwal discovered Rage Coffee, which is infused with vitamins derived from plants and features flavours that evoked memories from his days in Bangalore. He was initially drawn in by the fact that Mr Kohli, one of his all time favourite sportsmen, was a brand ambassador.

Mr Singh Narwal said: "As a huge Virat Kohli fan, his involvement with the brand initially caught my interest but when I was introduced to it I was amazed by its strong caffeine kick without the bitterness and its qualities as a healthier alternative to traditional filter coffee, using no artificial syrups for its flavours.

" I also love the science behind it and I learnt that the 100 per cent natural extracts included in the blends are typically found in foods, but not always easy to get from diet alone.

"I am a huge coffee lover - it’s a part of my heritage, but as I have gotten older I have become more health conscious and try and make better nutritional choices.”

Recent Mintel research found that 53 per cent of UK coffee drinkers showed interest in information about caffeine levels and products offering varied levels of it, yet only a few brands highlight this aspect.

Every 3.25g serving of Rage Coffee contains 275 mg of all-natural plant extracts including: L-theanine, which is said to help with daily anxiety; Ginkgo Biloba, which is rich in antioxidants; Panax Ginseng, which is believed to improve work efficiency and physical stamina; Bacopa Monnieri, which is often used for improving memory and better cerebral blood flow; Rhodiola Rosea, which is used for stress and nervousness; and L-glutamine, an amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins.

Through his new venture, Mr Singh Narwal aims to help give coffee a new image, and said he is passionate about putting customers back in control by helping them to understand what they are consuming.

