Rail component supplier expands with move to new premises

LUR Doncaster facility

A rail component supplier is investing £6.5m in expanding its industrial footprint in Doncaster and Manchester to meet increasing customer demand.

Lucchini Unipart Rail (LUR) is a joint venture between Lucchini RS Group and Unipart, supplying wheelsets, gearboxes, and bogies for the UK rail industry.

In Doncaster, the Bogie Service Facility at Hexthorpe Road employs 90 people and will relocate to a 102,000 sq ft site in Warmsworth, which is double the size of its current site four miles away. This move will increase capacity and allow LUR to meet the growing demand for the overhaul and refurbishment of bogies used in passenger rolling stock, freight wagons, locomotives, and light rail vehicles.

In Manchester, LUR is relocating its Wheelset Repair Facility from Chadderton to a larger 63,000 sq ft site at Trafford Park, closer to its existing 118,000 sq ft head office and manufacturing facility for wheel and axle machining, and wheelset overhaul. The 20,000 sq ft Gearbox Service Facility also located in Trafford Park will remain at its current location. The move will improve coordination and optimise the company’s operations in the region. [SR1]

Celebrating its 10th anniversary as a joint venture, this strategic £6.5m investment reaffirms LUR’s long-term commitment to supporting the UK rail sector while enhancing operational efficiency and capacity. With both sites having a manufacturing legacy of over 100 years in the rail industry, both Lucchini RS Group and Unipart remain active shareholders, playing a vital role in LUR’s future growth.

The two new facilities in Doncaster and Manchester are currently being refurbished and fitted-out and are aiming to be fully operational by the autumn.

This expansion is part of LUR’s long term growth and service strategy, ensuring the business remains agile and responsive to evolving market needs. Today, the company employs 380 people across its Doncaster and Manchester sites, and this latest investment will further strengthen its presence in the South Yorkshire and North West regions of England.

LUR’s decision to expand its footprint is driven by increased customer demand and the need for additional space to optimise output. This investment ensures that LUR can continue to deliver high-quality solutions to the UK rail industry while maintaining its reputation for safety, quality, and innovation.

As part of this growth, the company will also invest in new machinery and technology to enhance its capabilities and increase monthly capacity up to 800 wheelsets per month in Manchester and 80 bogies per month in Doncaster.

Phil Chilton, managing director of LUR, said: “Our decision to expand in Doncaster and Manchester is a response to growing customer demand and our long-term growth and service strategy.

"This investment will allow us to increase capacity, improve efficiency, and ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers and the UK rail industry. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the joint venture between Lucchini RS Group and Unipart this is an exciting step forward in our journey.”

As LUR looks ahead to the future, this investment highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation, supporting the UK rail industry, and maintaining its position as a trusted supplier of safety-critical components. By increasing capacity and enhancing its facilities, LUR is well-positioned to meet the challenges of tomorrow while continuing to deliver exceptional service to its customers.

As a joint venture between Lucchini RS Group and Unipart, LUR’s unique end-to-end offering is reflected in its strapline, From Furnace to Fleet. The company’s expertise covers the entire supply chain - from sustainably manufacturing high-quality steel in Italy to delivering fully overhauled wheelsets and bogies to customer depots across the UK.