‘Rail is a really emotional way of travelling’: Great Rail Journeys CEO on what drew him to the Yorkshire firm

First known as Macs Tours, the company began life in London, before moving to the city of York not long before the end of the 1970’s.

By the time the 1980s came, the company’s roster of locations had rapidly expanded, with the firm taking customers across Marrakech, Scandinavia, Russia, Canada and the US.

In 1996, not long after the company launched its first tours in Africa and New Zealand, Macs Travel became Great Rail Journeys, the name still used by the company today.

David Riley: Great Rail Journeys CEO.

Over the 50 years since its founding, the firm has seen a number of owners, and a number of people at its helm. But for current CEO David Riley, one thing has remained consistent, and kept the company diving forwards. The draw of a great rail journey.

“I think rail is a really emotional way of travelling,” he says, speaking to The Yorkshire Post just metres from York Railway Station at the company’s headquarters.

“I love travelling by air as well, but the way you have to navigate the airports, it's just not the same. Rail is a really connected way of travelling, and it's quite a social way of travelling.”

Riley first joined Great Rail Journeys in 2018 as chief financial officer, having previously worked at Under Armour and GHD.

Remembering back to his early days with the firm, Riley says that seeing customer reactions was one of the first things that drew him to the company.

“I remember I was just sitting having a cup of tea, watching two groups meet their tour manager, and then watching them go into the departures lounge at St Pancas. I just found the social dynamic amazing,” he says.

“You have these mainly retired or semi-retired people who all turn up to meet their tour managers. There’s this British awkwardness at the introduction, but you can see that they’re all excited to go on holiday. I just remember thinking, there’s something really exciting and interesting about this.

“It's fascinating, because when you see our groups go on holiday together then come back, they have built these relationships while they are on holiday, and a lot of that is driven by them doing amazing things together.

“If you're at the top of the Matterhorn having a glass of champagne with 20 other people, it's a very social experience which as humans we often seek.

"I also think that's something we as an organisation have really built on. If you go back to 2018 when I joined, the business described itself as a rail holiday company, but today we’re completely different. We sell holidays, but we sell these experiences, and we’ll do it in any mode of transport. But it's all underpinned by what we see as rail as a foundation - that emotional aspect. It's a nice way of travelling.”

This year saw a major development for Great Rail Journeys. In May, the company was acquired by Vitruvian Partners, who bought the firm from Duke Street, its previous owner since 2018.

The announcement came alongside a string of developments for the firm in the last 12 months.

This year, it is set to take around 6,000 customers on river cruises, using for the first time its two fully chartered river ships which will operate under the Great Rail Journeys brand.

The company also recently expanded into the luxury rail sector, launching trips which include the Orient Express, as well as luxury trains in Spain and Australasia.

The luxury rail sector, Riley notes, is an area in which the company had seen a large amount of demand.

One of the company’s major hurdles over recent years has been accounting for the buying habits of its customer base. The average age of a Great Rail Journeys customer, Riley notes, is 67.

This has meant the firm has had to keep its appeal both for online and offline customers.

“When I joined, we were doing lots of things completely offline,” says Riley.

“But we had already started to see the change in the way our customer journey was evolving, moving away from this tradition of picking up a brochure and phoning in to book.

“If you take 10 25-year-olds and look at the way they shop, they are probably all the same give or take ten per cent. But our customer, if you look at their desire, capability and the way they consume, it can be completely different, and our job is about providing choice

“It's important we don't alienate people. If someone wants to have a fully digital journey, we have to facilitate that. If they want a fully non-digital journey, we have to facilitate that too, because experientially, they want the same thing.”

When asked if an aging customer base or shifting holiday habits in the younger generation concern him, Riley says he feels confident that the company can keep its appeal to a changing demographic.

“The 67-year-old of today is different to ten years ago, and will be different in ten years time. I think it's about how we make sure we’re listening to what people are telling us, and using the information they give us,” he says.

“I think our product will have to evolve, and we will have to have more active products and immersive products. But the customer wants experiences now, and you can’t always access those experiences outside a group. We can unlock things you can’t get yourself.

“I think that is also interesting because it links into how people consume. If you think of AI, how we research and search is going to change. Clearly AI is evolving, and it could come to AI suggesting an itinerary for you.