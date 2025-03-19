Raines House: More apartments to be built at former city centre office block
Work is already underway to convert Raines House, at the junction of Denby Dale Road and Ings Road, into more than 50 flats
Planning permission was granted for the prominent building to be turned into new homes and retail premises in 2023.
It was thought the decision would lead to a range of commercial or retail outlets, including shops or a restaurant, being opened on the ground floor.
But a further planning application was submitted in January this year seeking approval for a further six one-bedroom ground floor apartments.
A planning officer’s report said: “It is considered that the proposed change of use constitutes permitted development, and prior approval should be granted subject to planning conditions.”
The officer said the new properties would comply with minimum space standards.
The building has been the subject of a number of planning applications in the past six years.
Permission was granted in 2019 to convert the property into 46 flats.
Another application was passed two years later to add two more storeys to create a further 12 homes.
A further application was then granted to change the use of the ground floor from offices to retail or commercial units.
A report at the time said future uses for the ground floor could include a shop, cafe, restaurant, bank, estate agent, gym, GP surgery or a creche.
The building has parking for 73 vehicles.
The council’s highways and environmental officers raised no objections to the latest proposals.
