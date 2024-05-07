Tech sales saw a slight boost, while food sales increased 4.4 per cent year on year. Non-food sales fell 2.8 per cent for the same period.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said "dismal" weather and disappointing sales had led to a depressing start to spring for retailers.“Many retailers are hoping for brighter sales over the summer months as social events ramp up, and consumer confidence could improve with a potential cut in interest rates," she said.
The high street has seen a turbulent few years, with a number of businesses struggling post-pandemic as consumer habits changed, and amid a rise in online shopping fuelled partly by lockdowns.
Mr Trickett has now called for more to be done to protect the high street shops from potentially vanishing.
He said: "We urgently need Government action to invest in our town centres which are being hit by a Tory triple whammy: less money in people's pockets as a result of the cost-of-living crisis; out of town shopping centres; and deliberate Government neglect of the North despite their so-called levelling up agenda."
In Scarborough, Conservative MP Sir Robert Goodwill echoed the 'use it or lose it' mantra when it comes to local centres. Customers buying online cannot then be surprised if their high street store closes, he said.
Wet weather this springtime will have impacted on people who might normally be splurging on summer clothes ahead of holidays, he said.
It might also impact on people spending on home improvements, gardening equipment and DIY. But when it came to spending on the high street, he believes that habits are changing.
"People should try and use the high street," said Sir Robert.
"If people don't think carefully about preserving the high street they will find the shops aren't there."
A Government spokesperson said: “Revitalising high streets is a major part of our levelling up agenda, and since 2019 we have committed £15bn to improve everyday life for people up and down the country including by regenerating town centres. Last month we also introduced a business rates support package worth £4.3bn and a raft of other measures to support small businesses.”