Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next phase follows the reimagining and reopening of the estate’s two hotels, Saltmoore House and The Beach House, in November 2024, totalling 78 rooms and suites.

The project will create 179 luxury villas, lodges and cottages, titled the Saltmoore Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital bank OakNorth has provided a £22.8m loan to support a joint venture between O’Shea and Galliard, the businesses behind the project.

The next stage of plan to convert Yorkshire's Raithwaite Sandsend Estate is set to get underway.

The Raithwaite Sandsend Estate is located between the North York Moors National Park, and Sandsend beach on the outskirts of Whitby.

Damien Hughes, senior director of property finance at OakNorth, said: “This deal presented an exciting opportunity for OakNorth to support two of our long-standing customers with their latest JV project.

“The combination of the development expertise from both O’Shea and Galliard, alongside the well-renowned hotel management team that have been brought in, will no doubt be core reasons behind the project’s success. The location of the site and abundance of luxury offerings will also be a draw for not just UK staycationers, but international tourists too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1992, Galliard specialises in construction and the development of large-scale mixed-use, residential, hotel, and commercial projects.

O’Shea,which was established in 1966, is one of the largest privately-owned construction and property development companies in London and the South East.

To date, the joint venture between the two firms has delivered over 13,500 residential units across London and the South East.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman & co-founder of Galliard, said: “We look forward to welcoming guests to our new wellness-led sanctuary, located along the picturesque North East coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Raithwaite Sandsend estate has a unique and extensive history, so it is our privilege to be breathing new life into the site, whilst preserving its historical significance to the region.”

Mark O'Connor, Investment Director at O'Shea commented: “Over the past six decades, we’ve become a respected name in the property industry, with our long-standing relationships with developers, housing associations, and local authorities leading to many successful joint venture partnerships.

"We were delighted to once again work closely with Stephen and the team at Galliard.”