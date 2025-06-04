Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company opened two new stores in the six months to the end of March, but also closed down two stores elsewhere. Post period end, however, the firm said it has agreed terms on three new stores.

A statement from the company issued alongside its interim results said: “Following a planned slowdown of new store openings, the Group is now proactively pursuing several targeted locations.

“Three new stores are expected to open in the second half of the year and going forward we expect a return to opening six to eight new stores each financial year.”

Ramsdens has announced that it plans to open between six and eight new stores per year. Photo: Michael Gillen.

Ramsdens currently operates 169 stores, including one franchised store.

The announcement came as the company posted a record £6.1m in pre-tax profit for the six months ending 31 March, up 54 per cent on the same period last year.

This came alongside an 18 per cent increase in revenue to £51.6m.

The company’s precious metals purchasing segment recorded a 31 per cent lift in revenue to £18.4m, driven by what Ramsdens described as “sustained exceptionally high gold price”, as well as an increase in the weight of gold the company purchased.

In recognition of the segment’s performance, Ramsdens announced an interim special dividend of 0.5 pence per share.

The firm’s jewellery retail revenue also increased by 18 per cent to £20.7m.

Peter Kenyon, chief executive of Ramsdens, said: "We are proud of the progress Ramsdens has made in the first half of FY25.

“We continue to benefit from our diversified business model that has enabled strong, profitable growth and attractive return on equity for our shareholders.

“While all of our income streams achieved growth during the first half, our purchase of precious metals segment delivered an outstanding performance, with the well-publicised and sustained exceptionally high gold price encouraging more customers to sell unwanted jewellery. “

Ramsdens announced that gross profit in its pawnbroking arm had increased by 11 per cent to £6.2m, after November last year saw the firm launch its dedicated pawnbroking website.