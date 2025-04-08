Ramsdens: Gold price rally supports surge in profits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold prices have been soaring as investors pile cash into the so-called “safe haven” asset amid wider turmoil in the financial markets.

The precious metal reached a new all-time high last week, prior to US President Donald Trump announcing new tariffs on all of the country’s imports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While coming down slightly since the beginning of the month, prices remain elevated.

Peter Kenyon, CEO of Ramsdens commented: “We are pleased to have delivered a strong performance during the first half of the year, underpinned by our diversified model as well as benefitting from investments made across our four operating segments, including the launch of new dedicated customer websites and services." (Photo supplied by Ramsdens)

Ramsdens said this, coupled with a 5 per cent increase in the weight of gold purchased by buyers, has driven a 50 per cent increase in gross profit within its precious metal division over the first half of its financial year.

The retailer buys unwanted jewellery or gold from customers and then either sells it in stores or online, or to a bullion dealer.

It has further capitalised on the service by launching a dedicated gold buying website last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsdens, which has 169 stores in the UK including 23 branches based in Yorkshire, said jewellery profits jumped 15 per cent over the first half, compared with the same period a year ago.

Its pawnbroking service – where people can take out a loan against the value of a piece of jewellery or a watch – also recorded a 10 per cent increase in gross profits.

Ramsdens said it is raising its full-year profit expectations as a result of the stronger financial performance.

It now expects to report a pre-tax profit of £13 million for the 2025 financial year – up from the £11.4 million analysts previously forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kenyon, the CEO of Ramsdens, commented: “We are pleased to have delivered a strong performance during the first half of the year, underpinned by our diversified model as well as benefitting from investments made across our four operating segments, including the launch of new dedicated customer websites and services.

“This positive trading momentum, together with the continued benefit to the group presented by the sustained high gold price, has led the board to increase profit expectations for FY25 (full year 2025).

He added: “We look forward to building on this positive performance throughout the second half of the financial year.”

In a note, analysts from Panmure Liberum said: “Ramsdens’ H1 25 (first half of 2025) update has delivered yet another upgrade, driven by the strong gold price but with a small bump in retail jewellery as well for good measure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade adds the latest leg up in what management refers to as the ‘earnings staircase’, the analysts said.