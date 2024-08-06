Ramsdens: Pawnbroker chain lifts profit expectations as ‘positive momentum’ continues
The company, which operates around 160 stores in the UK, said it now expects to post pre-tax profits for the 2024 financial year of at least £11m, up from £10.1m for 2023.
The announcement comes after Ramsdens said that its precious metal buying revenue increased significantly year-on-year, supported by the sustained high gold price increasing customer demand for its service.
Peter Kenyon, CEO of Ramsdens, said: “Ramsdens’ positive trading momentum has continued into the second half of the year, once again reflecting the strengths of our diversified model, trusted brand and the hard work and commitment of our team.
“We continue to benefit from the ongoing investments made in enhancing our multi-channel customer proposition, including our online presence and new Multi-Currency Card, as well as the sustained high gold price, which is encouraging greater awareness and demand for our precious metals buying services.”
The company said its pawnbroking loan book had grown “incrementally”, performing in line with expectations, and that its foreign currency revenues were also “broadly in-line” with expectations.
Ramsdens added that its jewellery retail revenues had continued to perform well, reflecting the group’s investments in enhancing its retail proposition.
