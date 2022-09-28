Carmel Keogh, who originally studied music in Leeds, has brought the business first established by her father in Leeds, and later run from the Cotswolds, to Skipton High Street.

A spokesman said: “Keogh’s Books sells online and while much of the specialist business is conducted via its website, the bookshop caters for every type of reader with children’s books, fiction, non-fiction and vintage, collectable and antique books.”

Ms Keogh said: “My Dad Joe opened his first shop in Leeds where he had been a student. He then met my mum who came from the Cotswolds and ran a shop in Nailsworth for 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a lot of antique, rare and second-hand books and in the past have dealt with first editions of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde and 1984 by George Orwell. We’ve also got a book dating back to the 1530s: quite a few of the books are hundreds of years old and a lot of them are from the Victorian era.

"The high street shop has all sorts of general literature, local history and children’s books, as well as antique and collectable books.

“We’re essentially an online business and sell to collectors and enthusiasts around the world as we hold a lot of highly specialist titles – everything from shells to engineering, history to fiction. We also sell to local history groups, university libraries, specialist collectors, antique book enthusiasts and even town councils. A lot of our stock goes to the US, Europe and as far afield as China and Japan.

“In total we have some 12,000 to 14,000 books but only a selection is kept on the premises. We buy from collectors looking to sell, from house clearance sales, auctions and estates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmel Keogh, who originally studied music in Leeds, has brought the business first established by her father in Leeds, and later run from the Cotswolds to Skipton High Street.