Raspberry Pi co-founder joins Yorkshire robotics software firm as chair of board

Liz Upton, co-founder of Raspberry Pi, has joined Sheffield-based BOW, a company aiming to simplify the programming of robots.

Raspberry Pi is famous for its small, single-board computers, which have been adopted for use in a multitude of different ways including in weather stations and under-water exploration drones.

Ms Upton co-founded Raspberry Pi in 2008, working as chief marketing officer as the company achieved sales of over 60 million units worldwide and launched a successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

She said: “The BOW team’s passion for innovation and their commitment to developing the world’s first universal robotics platform is inspiring. At Raspberry Pi, we have always been driven by the mission of democratising computing for all. Robotics similarly has the potential to help solve global challenges but only if we can remove the barriers to its adoption.”

BOW’s software development kits aim to make it possible for robots to be programmed using any operating system or programming language. The company says its software “removes the need for highly-specialised robotics programmers”.