Raspberry Pi to muscle into chip market as results in focus after London listing

The Cambridge-based business will publish its full-year financial results on Wednesday.

Rasperry Pi’s revenues soared by 61% in the first six months of the year, compared with 2023, having been boosted by “higher than usual” customer levels during its stock market debut.

More than 20 new products were released during 2024, which it said it would feel the full benefit of in 2025.

Raspberry Pi is set to give an insight into demand for its new chips after the computer firm was thrust into the spotlight when it launched on the London stock market last year. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The company raised £179 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in June, in a major boost to the London Stock Exchange following a dearth of new listings over the past year.

In January, Raspberry Pi said it expects to report adjusted profit before tax and other costs of at least $36m (£27.8 million) for 2024.

Experts think there is a significant opportunity for the company to muscle in on the semiconductor market with rivals facing pressure under Donald Trump’s presidency in the US.

Analysts for Peel Hunt they were “now more confident” of the opportunity for sales of microcontrollers “given external developments in geopolitics and security”.

This includes Mr Trump recently saying he wants to get rid of a law that gives more than $50bn (£38.6 billion) in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturing – arguing that the money is not being spent.

Peel Hunt describes microcontrollers as “small, very low-cost, and low-energy chips that can be embedded into a device”, with the market estimated to be worth more than $22bn (£17 billion) in 2024.

But the market has been dominated by a few big manufacturers and “has not seen a new entrant in decades”, according to the analysis – which Peel Hunt suggested leaves room for Raspberry Pi to step in.