REA Group considers takeover offer for Rightmove in deal which could be worth £4.36bn

REA Group, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said in a statement on Monday that there are “clear similarities” between the companies, which have “highly aligned cultural values”.

Rightmove shares rose as much as 25 per cent in early trading, boosting its market value by more than £1bn.

Rightmove is the UK’s largest online real estate property portal and had a market value of £4.36bn at Friday’s close.

Australia's REA Group has said it is mulling a takeover offer for Rightmove in a deal which could be worth about £4.36 billion. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

That had risen to more than £5.4bn on Monday.

In a statement for investors, REA Group said: “REA sees a transformational opportunity to apply its globally-leading capabilities and expertise to enhance customer and consumer value across the combined portfolio, and to create a global and diversified digital property company, with number one positions in Australia and the UK.

The statement added: “There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.”

Founded in a garage in Melbourne, REA Group has become Australia’s largest property website with operations across the country as well as in India and south-east Asia.

According to its website, it employs more than 2,800 people.

Rightmove grew its revenue by around 10 per cent to £364.3m last year, while pre-tax profit rose 7.7 per cent to £259.8m.

Its shares have remained broadly stable over the last year despite a depressed property market causing fewer people to use Rightmove to house-hunt, as it grew its average income per advertiser by nearly 10 per cent.

REA Group has until September 30 to make an offer or walk away now that it has publicly expressed an interest.

Jessica Pok, an analyst at the investment bank Peel Hunt, said the approach “does not come as a surprise”, in part because the UK property market decline has kept Rightmove’s share price “subdued”.

Rightmove has been approached for comment.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “The UK’s premier index drifted in early trade, despite the prospect of more M&A (merger and acquisitions) activity both underpinning share price performances while also confirming the fact that international institutions have been casting the slide rule over UK corporates.

"Given cheap valuations on a historical basis as well as in comparison to many developed markets elsewhere, the UK has inevitably become something of a hunting ground.

"The latest potential target in the premier index is Rightmove, after comments from Australia’s REA Group that it was considering making an offer having identified a “transformational opportunity” in combining the two online property websites.