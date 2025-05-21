Ready, Set, Click! Primark launches Click & Collect in Harrogate!

Primark has today launched its popular Click & Collect service at its Cambridge Street store, after the retailer completed the roll out of the service to all 187 Primark stores in Great Britain today.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers in Harrogateand across Great Britain can now browse and shop a wide selection of Primark products online for the first time, spanning women’s, men’s, kids and homeware, before collecting their order in-store

As well as offering the convenience of ordering wherever and whenever, the service gives people the chance to get their hands on ranges and collections typically only found in Primark’s larger stores. Whether that’s its popular Paula Echevarria collection, 100% linen outfits from The Primark Edit or pieces from its adaptive clothing range, Click & Collect brings more of Primark to more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “Now, wherever you live in Great Britain you can browse and shop the best of Primark online, before collecting in the store that suits you. We’re thrilled to have now completed this roll out ahead of the summer. Whether you’re after a suitcase, a swimsuit or matching holiday outfits for the whole family, Click & Collect makes your summer holiday shopping even easier.”

Primark has today launched its popular Click & Collect service at its Cambridge Street store!

After adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click & Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click & Collect desk, enabling them to skip in-store queues.

Click & Collect is just one of the ways Primark is giving shoppers more convenience, choice and reasons to visit their local high street. Independent research conducted by Public First found that Primark contributed £2.6 billion to the UK economy and supported 54,000 jobs across the country.