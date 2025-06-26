'Real coup' for Sheffield BID as new non-executive directors revealed
Linda Goodacre, Director of Estates & Facilities Management at the University of Sheffield, self-employed communications specialist Caroline Hamilton and Vina Khan, Director of Finance & Resources at Sheffield Museums Trust, are all joining the organisation, which creates a strategic vision for the city centre.
Ms Goodacre previously held senior roles at Barclays, including Head of Retail Strategy.
Tony Stacey, Chair of Sheffield BID, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Linda, Caroline, and Vina to the Board.
"Each brings a unique set of skills and experience that will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our ambitions for the city centre. Linda’s appointment, in particular, is a real coup for the BID - her leadership in estates and facilities management across major organisations will be a tremendous asset.
“Together, this new cohort strengthens our ability to drive positive change for the BID area.”
