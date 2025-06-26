'Real coup' for Sheffield BID as new non-executive directors revealed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Goodacre, Director of Estates & Facilities Management at the University of Sheffield, self-employed communications specialist Caroline Hamilton and Vina Khan, Director of Finance & Resources at Sheffield Museums Trust, are all joining the organisation, which creates a strategic vision for the city centre.

Ms Goodacre previously held senior roles at Barclays, including Head of Retail Strategy.

Tony Stacey, Chair of Sheffield BID, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Linda, Caroline, and Vina to the Board.

L/R: Linda Goodacre, Caroline Hamilton and Vina Khan

"Each brings a unique set of skills and experience that will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our ambitions for the city centre.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Linda’s appointment, in particular, is a real coup for the BID - her leadership in estates and facilities management across major organisations will be a tremendous asset.