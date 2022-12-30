Recently launched Yorkshire museum offers 'rent-free' café space for vegan or vegetarian business ideas

Yorkshire Natural History Museum opened on Holme Lane in Malin Bridge on Saturday, August 13, with people queuing down the street to be the first inside.
James Hogg, 22, has put his personal collection on display.
The museum features numerous fossils found in the region, with a large mammoth tusk and a fossil of a crocodile’s skull among the prize artefacts.
Now, the chance has been offered to a business to run their own vegan or vegetarian cafe.
Trilo-Bites cafe is available with high grade appliances, a social media post said.
The only operating cost would be electric.
The post continued: “Wish to run your own #vegan / #veggie #café?
“Well Trilo-Bites Café is available, with high-grade italian appliances and vegan certified kitchenware.
“Rent-free, only operating cost will be electric to cover. Send an email at [email protected] if interested”