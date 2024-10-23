Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nurofen-to-Dettol maker said like-for-like net revenues fell 0.5 per cent in its third quarter, dragged lower by a 17.4 per cent tumble in sales at its nutrition division due to the tornado.

It said the third-quarter performance in the division was knocked by around £100m of supply-related challenges from the tornado in July, though it said this was lower than initially feared.

Chief executive Kris Licht also said the group is “moving at pace” with a restructure and signalled an impact on its workforce from the overhaul.

Household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser has revealed falling third-quarter revenues after a £100 million hit to Mead Johnson baby formula powder sales following tornado damage to a key warehouse in the US. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

He said: “We are making changes to our organisation.

“Clearly that will result in staffing level changes and organisational structures will change.

“We have no significant announcement on that but we’re reviewing our organisation and will continue to do that.”

Earlier this year, Mr Licht unveiled a plan to sell off the group’s slower-growing divisions while keeping what it calls its “power brands”, such as Durex condoms, Gaviscon antacid, Strepsils lozenges and some of its hygiene brands, including Vanish and Dettol.

It said on Wednesday that it is progressing with the sale of its essential home products division – including the Cillit Bang range – with “separation work under way” and aims to offload the business by the end of next year.

Mr Licht said: “We are moving at pace on the execution of reshaping Reckitt through sharpening our portfolio, simplifying the organisation and improving shareholder returns.”

On the third-quarter performance, he added: “Nutrition was impacted by the Mount Vernon tornado in July, which impacted sales to customers in the quarter, but to a lesser extent than we initially expected.”

The group said it had been able to offset much of the tornado sales impact by switching to an alternative warehouse in Singapore.

Reckitt, which has a large base in Hull, said in July that the third-party warehouse in Mount Vernon, Indiana, suffered “significant damage” from a tornado.

It confirmed at the time that all employees were safe, but said there would be a short-term hit to sales given the importance of the warehouse for the Mead Johnson Nutrition business, which makes baby formula.

The group is also reviewing options for its baby formula business as part of the overhaul.