Reckitt warns sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions

Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:28 BST

Reckitt – which put its essential home cleaning products business up for sale last summer as part of a major overhaul – said it was still aiming to sell the division this year, but admitted that “market conditions may impact this timeframe”.

The group’s first quarter update showed like-for-like sales within the essential home business – which accounts for 13 per cent of group net revenues – fell 7 per cent to £482m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overall revenues at Reckitt grew by less than expected, up 1.1 per cent in the quarter, with shares in the firm down by more than 4 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.

Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)
Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Deals worldwide are said to have been impacted by recent stock market turbulence amid uncertainty over global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and a mounting trade war between the US and China.

In terms of the direct impact of tariffs on its business, Reckitt said it was “closely monitoring the evolving situation around global tariffs and the potential impacts on our supply chain and cost base”.

But it said analysis so far signalled an “immaterial annualised impact” on the group’s cost of goods sold, which it is “confident in mitigating over the short to medium-term through a number of levers”.

Related topics:Donald TrumpChina

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice