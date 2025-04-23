Reckitt warns sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reckitt – which put its essential home cleaning products business up for sale last summer as part of a major overhaul – said it was still aiming to sell the division this year, but admitted that “market conditions may impact this timeframe”.

The group’s first quarter update showed like-for-like sales within the essential home business – which accounts for 13 per cent of group net revenues – fell 7 per cent to £482m.

Overall revenues at Reckitt grew by less than expected, up 1.1 per cent in the quarter, with shares in the firm down by more than 4 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.

Household goods giant Reckitt has warned the sale of its Cillit Bang and Air Wick arm might be delayed by market conditions as it revealed revenues fell across the division. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Deals worldwide are said to have been impacted by recent stock market turbulence amid uncertainty over global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and a mounting trade war between the US and China.

In terms of the direct impact of tariffs on its business, Reckitt said it was “closely monitoring the evolving situation around global tariffs and the potential impacts on our supply chain and cost base”.