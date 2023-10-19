'Recommerce' trade on sites like Vinted and Facebook Marketplace now worth £7bn to UK economy

The ‘recommerce’ trade in second-hand products and goods through sites like Vinted is now worth almost £7bn to the UK economy, new research has found.

Barclaycard Payments, a leading payments provider, has partnered with economic impact analysts, Development Economics, to combine thousands of consumer responses with demographic data from the Office of National Statistics to calculate the value of the ‘Recommerce Economy’.

It is defined as buying, selling or renting previously owned products and has been increasingly popularised through sites like Facebook Marketplace and Vinted.

The analysis shows that the trend of shopping more sustainably has contributed £6.99 billion to the UK’s economy in the last year, with Brits spending just over £5.92 billion on second hand products and £1.07 billion on renting items to use for a set amount of time, rather than purchasing them new.

The Vinted app is increasingly popular with buyers and sellers of used goods.

Barclaycard Payments found that this behaviour is growing. Over four in 10 (44 per cent) buy more second hand items than they did a year ago, while a further 57 per cent say their Recommerce shopping behaviour has remained consistent, indicating this shift in the way we shop is here to stay.

The main motivator of change is the rising cost of living, with six in 10 consumers (62 per cent) saying this is causing them to think more carefully about the purchases they make – up 19 per cent year-on-year. The desire to adopt more sustainable shopping practices (43 per cent) as well as accessing items that would usually be financially out of reach (22 per cent), such as designer goods, are also key factors.

The research found that Brits make £25 a month on average from selling their unwanted processions on online marketplaces or in-person, such as at car boot or garage sales.

Used cars and vehicles make up 33 per cent of ‘recommerce’ sales, followed by clothing and accessories and then entertainment and electronics purchases.

Linda Weston, Managing Director at Barclaycard Payments, said: “The rising cost-of-living and a shift towards more sustainable habits are changing the way Brits shop. Our data shows we’re increasingly opting to shop second hand, or rent items for a short period of time, rather than buying outright. The trend is permeating a range of sectors, from childcare to pet care and from fashion to fitness.

“This demonstrates an exciting opportunity for the UK economy, as well as retailers, with more than a third of Brits saying they plan to embrace more sustainable shopping practices in the years ahead. In order to capitalise on this trend, businesses should think about how they adapt to provide consumers with a range of more sustainable and affordable ways to shop in the future.”

Steve Lucas, Economic Development Manager at Development Economics, said: “UK consumers are increasingly recognising the value-for-money and sustainability benefits of renting or buying the items they need second hand. The Recommerce Economy is therefore already creating important economic influences across the UK, and these effects will continue to grow as more consumers recognise the benefits and extend their use of renting and second hand to a wider set of products.

“The market is supporting a significant number of retail sector jobs across the UK, and this proportion is set to show strong growth over the next few years.”

Harry Wallop, Retail Expert and Commentator, said: “Is it possible to shop more sustainably and save some money at the same time? It would seem the boom in the Recommerce Economy has come along at the just the right time for Britons hit by the rising cost-of-living but also keen to help the environment.