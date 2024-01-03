High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas saw sales rise by 17 per cent at the end of 2023, boosted by a record Black Friday performance.

The Huddersfield-headquartered business reported the rise in sales in the 13 weeks to December 31.

The group said a record Black Friday performance, which saw year on year sales increase 18 per cent over the three-week period, provided “significant trading momentum heading into the crucial Christmas period”, with both its digital business and stores setting new records in the season’s key trading week.

The group, which designs and sells travel systems, nursery furniture and baby products, said its expanding network of stores and concessions in the UK delivered better than expected sales, whilst its online business grew 20 per cent over the period.

Its UK retail estate now includes 34 ‘store in store’ concessions with partners NEXT and Marks & Spencer, as well as Arnotts in Ireland, with a roll out plan for further locations to be opened in 2024.

It has also launched the concept with other retailers in its target overseas markets, including El Corte Ingles in Spain, and new openings in March 2024 with MAP Active in Indonesia and Central Department Store Group in Thailand.

Mamas & Papas said it expected to deliver a record-breaking turnover and full year profits in the current year ending March 2024.

The group - the UK’s biggest nursery retailer by market share - reported full-year sales of £144m in its last full financial year ended March 27, 2023, compared to £126m the year before, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £10.9m, compared to £10.2m the previous year.

Nathan Williams, chief executive of Mamas & Papas, said: “We are incredibly proud of our performance and hugely grateful to all of our teams who have made this happen.

"Last year, despite a challenging inflationary environment, we backed our strategy and continued to invest in the brand and the business for both long-term sales and profit growth.

"That approach is bearing fruit in the current year, with an excellent performance from our revamped digital business and expanded store estate.

“As new and expectant parents prepared for Christmas, Mamas & Papas was there to help them, both online and through more stores and concessions across the UK.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to building on the momentum we’re currently seeing into the next year, expanding our presence both in the UK and overseas as the category leader in nursery and baby products and a purpose-led platform which champions parents and the planet.”

Mr Williams was promoted from chief operating officer to chief executive in January 2023 to lead the company’s next phase of growth, including the expansion into new international markets. He replaced Mark Saunders, who became executive chairman.

The group, which employs around 1,000 people, also said its increased focus on ESG commitments was also helping it win new customers. Earlier this year, it expanded its ‘Loved for life’ initiative, which provides services to resale, refresh or recycle items such as pushchairs and baby clothes, as part of its circularity strategy.