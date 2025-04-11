Record month for Huddersfield's Hela Brands as it aims for £100m turnover

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield-based Hela Brands delivered 1.9m units to 22 countries in March, which is an increase of 197 per cent on the same period last year.

The brand licensing house said it broke its own records by fulfilling 20,000 orders and shipping more than 64,000 cartons across the globe.

The company has its head office in Huddersfield and UK distribution centre in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, with showrooms in London and Germany.

Huddersfield-based Hela Brands has completed its biggest ever month delivering 1.9m units to 22 countries in March. (Photo supplied on behalf for Hela Brands)

A spokesman said: “Garments including textiles and footwear were distributed directly to retailers and wholesalers across the UK and Ireland, and also internationally to countries including Australia, Germany, Greece, Panama, Poland, and Taiwan.”

The spokesman said that to ensure maximum logistical efficiency, and ensure it meets its environmental and sustainability obligations, Hela uses a combination of distribution methods and routes to ensure every order reaches its destination in good time.

The statement added: “With its own dedicated 82,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution centre in Biggleswade and partner distribution centres across the EU, the business is well placed to handle the different logistical challenges for each of its customers from single piece ecommerce to multi-container bulk orders and everything in between.”

The spokesman said the data concluded a busy first quarter for the sports and lifestyle business, which recently outlined plans to increase its annual turnover to more than £100m within the next three years, from its current turnover of around £70m.

Chief operating officer Andrew Ward commented: “Q1 (the first quarter) is traditionally a very busy period for us with customers gearing up for the launch of the spring summer collections and product being needed at wholesalers and retail outlets across the globe but this quarter broke all the records.

“This is testament to the hard work that has gone into growing the business, both in terms of developing new brand relationships and also new and extended product collections for existing partners.”

He added: “With more exciting plans in the pipeline, I think we will increase these numbers even further during our next busy period in Q3 (the third quarter).”

Formerly known as Focus Brands, which was acquired from JD by Sri Lanka-based Hela Apparel Holdings in January 2024, Hela Brands has been gearing up for growth under CEO Ray Evans.