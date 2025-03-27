Record sponsorship secured for 2025 Leeds Manufacturing Festival

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which connects young people with engineering and manufacturing employers, launched this month at a sell-out event. It will allow school and college students to develop relationships with manufacturing businesses at a series of face-to-face events across Leeds.

This year’s headline sponsors for the festival, which is now in its eighth year, are specialist manufacturing and engineering recruiter E3 Recruitment; Enginuity, the UK charity aimed at closing the skills gap in engineering and manufacturing and Leeds Beckett University, as well as Leeds City Council and Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber, a business support programme that helps manufacturers adopt digital technologies and skills.

A number of manufacturers are also backing this year’s festival. Textile firm AW Hainsworth, cremation and incineration equipment manufacturer Facultatieve Technologies, high-performance cutting tools engineer MA Ford Europe and control panel specialist Technical Control Solutions have joined packaging company Greyhound Box, Kirkstall Precision Engineering, Leeds Welding Company, glass reinforced plastics manufacturer MPM, process control systems business Saftronics, and juke box manufacturer Sound Lesure in sponsoring Leeds Manufacturing Festival 2025.

A record number of sponsors are backing this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival, as employers in the region look to close the skills gap and inspire a new generation to consider careers in the sector. (Photo by Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited)

Matthew Booth, associate director at E3 Recruitment, said: “As recruiters in this industry we see the urgent need for employers to be able to hire people across a broad range of skills for the diverse roles that are involved in a manufacturing business, from engineers to welders to the marketing team.”

Lindsay Bradburn, HR officer at Facultatieve Technologies, which is supporting the festival for the first time this year, said: “Even though we are based very close to UTC Leeds, it wasn’t until we took part in the careers showcase at the Leeds Manufacturing Festival launch event that we were suddenly on the radar of all the students who were attending and we had huge amounts of interest from them. Hopefully we can go on to develop some of those relationships and that is the real value of the festival in forging lasting bonds and interest between manufacturing employers and young people.”

Richard Eaglen, managing director of Leeds Welding Company, said: “Working with the festival, and meeting the young people taking part, has turbo-charged our apprenticeship programme. We have gone from five or six students applying to be apprentices to this year receiving more than 60 applications and that simply would not have happened without the festival.”

