Record year for Premier Modular apprenticeship scheme

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking with apprentices on her recent visit to Premier Modular.

Leading offsite manufacturer, Premier Modular, continues to support the development of local skills and the economy through its growing apprenticeship programme. Having grown year on year, the company celebrates its record number of apprentices, currently coaching 18, with seven set to graduate this year and a further intake of eight.

Last month, Premier Modular welcomed the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, and as part of her visit she spoke to the company’s apprentices who gave an insight into their training and the important work they have been delivering, including the hospital wing of a new Integrated Health and Social Care building on the Isles of Scilly and the welfare and office facilities supporting the construction of HS2 and projects across the UK’s net-zero nuclear build programme.

Maintaining its apprenticeship 100% pass rate and uptake of full-time employment, Premier Modular’s commitment to offering alternative routes, like apprenticeships, into the construction industry supports the industry’s need to address the skills shortage.

These skills and the construction workforce are essential in delivering the government’s growth targets of 1.5 million houses and 150 infrastructure projects.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking with award winning apprentice Charlie Littlefield on her recent visit to the Premier Modular Factory

Premier Modular offers apprenticeships across all departments from carpentry and joinery to construction and design to finance, right through to quantity surveying and was recognised at last year’s Construction Apprenticeship Awards, winning Construction Apprenticeship Carbon Innovator of the Year.

Another testament to the programme, this week, its recent apprenticeship graduate, Charlie, won Vocational Trainer Coaches’ Apprentice of the Year at the Apprenticeships Awards.

Sam Sutcliffe, HR Officer at Premier Modular, said: “Over the past year we have seen a real hunger and desire for apprenticeships, and committed to supporting our local East Yorkshire economy and providing fulfilling jobs I am proud to see our programme continue to grow. In fact, over the last five years, we are proud to have trained 50 apprentices.

“We are driven to provide the skills for our apprentices to succeed, whether they be those looking to enter the industry from a school leavers age, or professionals wanting a career change like our carpentry & joinery apprentice, Millie, and even existing employees, allowing us to invest in them and provide upskilling opportunities, whilst supporting them further by paying above the national apprenticeship rate. Apprenticeships are key to offering opportunities outside of traditional higher education and opening up career pathways.

“We look forward to seeing our graduating apprentices integrated into the business, full-time, this year and welcoming our next cohort.”

Charlie Littlefield, Carpentry and Joinery Apprentice Graduate at Premier Modular, said: “Having finished my course at the start of this year, my apprenticeship at Premier Modular has set me up with the skills and experience I need to take my career forward in construction. What sets it apart is not just the skills I was taught but the support and advice I received from my mentors. It’s great that I can build on the relationships I made with my colleagues as now a full-time employee at the company and give the advice that helped me through my course to the new apprentices.”