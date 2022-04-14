Recruiter Hays reports a record first quarter performance amid worldwide skills shortages

The group posted a 32% surge in like-for-like fees over the first three months of the year, with record-breaking results across 19 countries and its highest-ever monthly fees seen in March.
Fees in the UK and Ireland rose 29%, it added.
But it said the closure early last month of its offices in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine will result in about £5 million in one-off costs.
The sites across Moscow and St Petersburg accounted in half-year results for around £5.9 million in group fees and around 1% or £800,000 of company earnings.
It said guidance remains for full-year operating profits of £210 million to £215 million, excluding the Russia hit.
Alistair Cox, chief executive of Hays, said: “While we are mindful of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, client and candidate confidence remains strong, with continued skill shortages and rising wage inflation globally.”