Yorkshire-based Ecology Building Society appoints Gareth Griffiths as its new chief executive

The selection process has been led by Louise Pryor, the society’s chair designate, and follows the announcement last year that the current chief executive, Paul Ellis, is stepping down after more than 40 years of involvement with Ecology, which is based in Silsden.

A spokesman said: “Gareth will take up his position in June 2022. He joins Ecology at a time of growth: the society’s 2021 results reported a 14 per cent increase in total assets to more than £250m, with a record 77 per cent increase in new mortgage lending.

“Gareth is currently head of retail banking at Triodos Bank, which like Ecology is a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV). Prior to that he held leadership roles at RAC and HSBC after beginning his banking career with former mutual, Bradford and Bingley.”

Mr Griffiths said: “It is an honour to be joining Ecology Building Society, which was founded to make better use of natural resources and reverse environmental degradation. Forty years on, Ecology’s mission has never been more relevant, with the need to address the climate crisis, deepening financial inequalities and transforming the UK’s housing stock at the heart of the sustainability challenge.

“The fight to mitigate these challenges will define the quality of life that we can all hope for in the years to come, and my aim is that Ecology plays an even greater part in creating a better future over this critical decade. I will be agitating for change in a broken financial system, which has invested over £150bn into fossil fuels since the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.”