Recruiter Robert Walters warns the jobs market is unlikely to recover before 2025

The group reported a 15 per cent slump in gross profit to £84.8m in the second quarter to June 30, leaving it with an 18 per cent drop overall in the first half.

The UK was among the worst impacted divisions, with an 18 per cent tumble in the second quarter and 19 per cent fall across the half-year.

Robert Walters chief executive Toby Fowlston said the jobs market correction following the volatile pandemic years was taking longer than expected.

Recruiter Robert Walters has become the latest firm from the sector to reveal the impact of an ongoing global hiring slowdown and said a recovery was not likely until 2025. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

He said: “This period of market adjustment is now longer in duration than previously expected, with macroeconomic turbulence and political uncertainty restraining client and candidate confidence in certain geographies.

“Our near-term planning now assumes that any material improvement in confidence levels will be gradual, and likely not occur before 2025.”

Mr Fowlston added that “current market conditions suggest a wider range of potential outcomes for the full-year than seen historically”.

Shares fell 3 per cent in morning trading on Monday.

The group joined PageGroup and Hays in reporting tumbling second quarter gross profits as the global hiring market remains under pressure, with its two rivals alerting over annual profits earlier this month.

Hays said last week that political uncertainty due to elections in the UK and France was hampering trading further.

The recruitment sector has itself been shedding staff to save costs in the face of tougher trading and less hiring, with companies putting off recruitment decisions and workers reluctant to move jobs in a more uncertain climate.