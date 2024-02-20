Recruiters acquire boutique York agency for construction staff
City of York Trading Ltd has taken over boutique recruitment agency Williams + Anthony, whose work focuses on appointing civil and structural engineers, environmental engineers and surveyors.
Williams + Anthony will form part of WorkwithYorkshire, CYT’s existing commercial division and brings together local recruitment agencies with reputations for excellent service delivery.
Karen Bull, Managing Director at CYT, said: “There is a really good fit between our two organisations both with an emphasis on exceptional client and candidate service, ethical and transparent recruitment practices and personal engagement.
"With CYT’s previous public sector engineering experience, acquisition of Williams + Anthony’s specialist commercial candidate and client base puts us in a strong position to evolve and grow.”
Outgoing director Curtis Robinson, who is retiring, said he was delighted that the size and scale of the newly combined business will support a high-quality professional service.
He added he was confident confident that the business will present candidates to support their growing regional and national demand for both permanent and interim staff.
