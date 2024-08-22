Recruitment giant Hays set to slash costs amid global pull-back in hiring

The group revealed pre-tax profits plunged 91 per cent to £14.7m in the year to June 30 as net fees slumped 12 per cent to £1.1bn.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits halved to £94.7m.

It said worldwide hiring conditions have since remained “challenging” over the summer, but that it is “too early to assess trends” for the full-year given that September is a key month for recruitment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recruitment giant Hays has revealed it is slashing costs by around another £30 million after seeing annual profits almost wiped out amid a global pull-back in hiring. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

In the UK and Ireland, it said activity has been “relatively subdued since the general election and conditions remain challenging”.

Chief executive Dirk Hahn, who took on the job at the end of August last year, has been leading a swingeing cost-cutting programme to reduce annual costs by £60m in the face of the tougher jobs market conditions.

Hays said it axed 15 per cent of its workforce over the year – including cutting more than 1,500 consultant roles – and shut or merged 17 offices worldwide, including 12 between April and June.

The firm warned of more back office job cuts as part of efforts to cut annual costs by about a further £30m over the next three years, largely across its finance and technology operations.

“This will be achieved via removing duplicated costs, selective outsourcing opportunities, further standardisation and globalisation of processes, and further expansion of our shared service centres,” Hays said.

But the group said its consultancy workforce will remain “broadly stable” in the first quarter of the new financial year, with its total workforce expected to “decrease slightly” due to the further back office cuts.

Mr Hahn said: “We saw increasingly challenging market conditions through 2023-24 in both permanent and temporary (recruitment), with low confidence levels and longer-than-normal ‘time-to-hire’, and our profitability was significantly impacted, including our three largest markets of Germany, Australia and the UK.

“Against this backdrop, we have focused on enhanced operational rigour, driving consultant productivity and strong cost management, and are determined to build a more resilient Hays.”

The group said election uncertainty held back activity in many markets, especially in the UK and across Europe.

It saw earnings slump 78 per cent in the UK and Ireland to £6.4m over the year.

On the UK and Ireland performance, it said: “Driven by decreased client and candidate confidence, permanent fees and activity slowed materially through the first half and, after a period of relative stability in the second half, decreased again in the lead-up to the general election.”

Hays has cut its UK and Ireland consultant workforce by 16 per cent to 1,629 and shut 10 offices since December last year, leaving it with 75 in the region.

The update comes after major rivals PageGroup and Robert Walters both highlighted weakness in the sector.