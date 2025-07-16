Red Hall Nursery: Plans to build more than 350 homes at former garden nursery set to be approved

Plans to build more than 350 homes at a former garden nursery are set to be approved by the council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow Homes is expected to redevelop the vacant Red Hall Nursery site in Shadwell.

The company sought planning permission from the council to build on land at Red Hall lane, near the ring road in east Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is part of the wider East Leeds Extension, expected to bring thousands more homes to the surrounding area.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck . 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Planning permission for Red Hall would be subject to financial contributions from the developer including £7.2m towards the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR).

A planning report said: “The proposed development will assist in bringing forward a significant amount of much needed housing and will also make a significant financial contribution towards the cost of the ELOR.”

Some £353,000 would also go towards bus service improvements if the scheme is allowed to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application will be considered by the coucnil’s North and East plans panel on Thursday (July 24).

The report said objection letters were received over a possible increase in traffic congestion and the impact on historic buildings at Red Hall.

One said: “The introduction of housing to the east of Red Hall has a detrimental effect on the prevailing setting and key views of the grade II-listed estate.”

Historic England and Leeds Civic Trust also raised concerns. But the project has been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of the site to Redrow was approved by the council in 2021 and is expected to go ahead after a reduced price was negotiated.

The report said some 380 new-build homes were first proposed but that was reduced to 352 following negotiations with the developer.

An old farmhouse at the site would also be converted into two apartments.

Red Hall was the council’s main horticultural production site up until 2017, when it was replaced by new nursery the Arium in Whinmoor.