Red Lion in Burnsall sold to Daniel Thwaites

The Red Lion is located at the bridge over the River Wharfe in Burnsall. The 16th century pub has been owned by the Grayshon family since 1991.

The current proprietors are four sisters who took the property on from their parents, Andrew and Elizabeth when they retired.

Together with their husbands, the sisters have built The Red Lion into a successful business, with 25 bedrooms, a riverside terrace, a function suite and five two-bedroom holiday cottages, each with stunning views over the River Wharfe and the surrounding fells and moors.

Eldest sister, Sarah Stockdale said: “The Red Lion has been in our family for 30 years and we’re so incredibly proud of what it stands for today. It has incredible charm, is a cornerstone of the local community and a wonderful, welcoming place for walkers and travellers to settle in, enjoy a pint, some home-cooked food and even stay the night.

Over the past three decades we have lovingly restored The Red Lion’s buildings, carefully retaining its historic original features. We’ve met a huge cross section of people over the years who have become our friends and our memories will be with us forever; now however is the right time for us to step back to focus on new challenges.

“We’re so pleased that Thwaites is taking The Red Lion on. It’s great to see another family business with a track record of running fantastic properties take the reins and we wish them every success.”

Thwaites is already familiar with the Yorkshire Dales, where it also owns The Lister Arms in Malham and The Golden Lion in Settle.

Executive chairman Rick Bailey said: “The Red Lion is a jewel at the heart of Wharfedale and a walkers paradise. We’re thrilled that the Grayshon family have chosen us to take the pub on and we’re excited to have the opportunity to build on its already excellent reputation.

“The Red Lion is joining a family of outstanding properties in great locations, and is the perfect addition to our growing collection of inns and spa hotels.

“The Red Lion is very well run so it will continue to trade as normal and we look forward to getting to know the team who are transferring to Thwaites. I am sure that we will have an exciting future together.”

