Redcar MP visits ultra-low carbon cement factory
During her visit, MP Turley explored Material Evolution’s research facilities, learning about its work to create next-generation, ultra-low carbon green cement. With a focus on sustainable and scalable solutions, Material Evolution’s work aligns with regional and national objectives to drive down emissions and support a greener economy.
MP Anna Turley commented on the importance of the visit and the company’s impact on local industry: “It’s fantastic to see such forward-thinking innovation in Teesside. Material Evolution’s work is vital to both our local and national efforts to address climate change through industrial decarbonisation. I’m proud to see Teesside leading the way in creating a cleaner, more sustainable industrial landscape.”
Sam Clark, co-founder and COO of Material Evolution, highlighted the importance of local innovation: “It’s inspiring to have leaders like MP Turley supporting the transformative work happening right here in Teesside. Decarbonising heavy industry is a challenge, but one we’re committed to solving with our team and technology. Together, we’re building a sustainable future right in the heart of the region.”
The visit reinforced the shared commitment of industry and government leaders to position Teesside as a leading centre for sustainable innovation and industrial growth.
Launched in 2020 by Liz and Sam, Material Evolution has grown to over 25 employees and is leading the way in the development of low carbon cement.