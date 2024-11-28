Redcar MP visits ultra-low carbon cement factory

Material Evolution, a pioneer in ultra-low carbon cement technology, has welcomed MP Anna Turley of Redcar to its Mevo R&D Hub in Teesside. The visit showcased the region’s latest advancements in industrial decarbonisation and reinforced Teesside’s position as a hub for environmental innovation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her visit, MP Turley explored Material Evolution’s research facilities, learning about its work to create next-generation, ultra-low carbon green cement. With a focus on sustainable and scalable solutions, Material Evolution’s work aligns with regional and national objectives to drive down emissions and support a greener economy.

MP Anna Turley commented on the importance of the visit and the company’s impact on local industry: “It’s fantastic to see such forward-thinking innovation in Teesside. Material Evolution’s work is vital to both our local and national efforts to address climate change through industrial decarbonisation. I’m proud to see Teesside leading the way in creating a cleaner, more sustainable industrial landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Clark, co-founder and COO of Material Evolution, highlighted the importance of local innovation: “It’s inspiring to have leaders like MP Turley supporting the transformative work happening right here in Teesside. Decarbonising heavy industry is a challenge, but one we’re committed to solving with our team and technology. Together, we’re building a sustainable future right in the heart of the region.”

MP Turley discussed low carbon cement advancement with the Mevo team.

The visit reinforced the shared commitment of industry and government leaders to position Teesside as a leading centre for sustainable innovation and industrial growth.