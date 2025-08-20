Redcentric welcomes experienced new finance chief

IT managed services provider Redcentric has hired a new chief financial officer.
By Chris Burn
Published 20th Aug 2025, 08:21 BST

The firm has announced Tony Ratcliffe will be taking the role and also becoming an executive director of the business with immediate effect.

Mr Ratcliffe was recently CFO of healthcare technology group SourceBio International as it underwent an IPO and restructuring process.

A Redcentric spokesperson said: “Tony has over 25 years’ senior financial management experience with fast growing technology and service companies, including on AIM and Nasdaq. This experience extends across a number of high growth sectors, including healthcare, software and materials science.

Tony Ratcliffe has been appointed as CFO of Redcentric

"In prior CFO roles, Tony has acquired varied operational, transactional, and strategic experience and driven significant growth, both organically and via M&A, with an ultimate focus on creating value for shareholders.”

Michelle Senecal De Fonseca, CEO of Redcentric, said: “I would like to welcome Tony to the Redcentric Board and look forward to working with him as we look to grow the business. Tony has many years’ experience in growing technology companies and driving shareholder value, which will bring valuable expertise to Redcentric.”

