Redcentric welcomes experienced new finance chief

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has announced Tony Ratcliffe will be taking the role and also becoming an executive director of the business with immediate effect.

Mr Ratcliffe was recently CFO of healthcare technology group SourceBio International as it underwent an IPO and restructuring process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Redcentric spokesperson said: “Tony has over 25 years’ senior financial management experience with fast growing technology and service companies, including on AIM and Nasdaq. This experience extends across a number of high growth sectors, including healthcare, software and materials science.

Tony Ratcliffe has been appointed as CFO of Redcentric

"In prior CFO roles, Tony has acquired varied operational, transactional, and strategic experience and driven significant growth, both organically and via M&A, with an ultimate focus on creating value for shareholders.”