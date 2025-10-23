Redcentric: Yorkshire IT firm set to sell off data centre division for £127m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IT services provider said in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange that it had conditionally agreed to the sale of its data centre segment to Stellanor Datacenters for a cash consideration based on an enterprise valuation of up to £127m

Redcentric said the proceeds from the sale would be used to return capital to shareholders and reduce its debts.

Michelle Senecal De Fonseca, chief executive officer of Harrogate-based Redcentric, said: "We are pleased to announce today the disposal of Redcentric Data Centres to Stellanor which is a positive outcome for Redcentric and our shareholders.

Redcentric has announced that it is set to sell its data centre division for around £127m. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

“The completion of the sale will allow management to focus squarely on the Managed Services Provider business, which has a very strong brand and market position in both the public and private sectors.

“I am excited at the prospect of driving revenue and margin expansion in the years ahead, which I am confident we will deliver strong returns and shareholder value.”