Redcentric: Yorkshire IT firm set to sell off data centre division for £127m
The IT services provider said in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange that it had conditionally agreed to the sale of its data centre segment to Stellanor Datacenters for a cash consideration based on an enterprise valuation of up to £127m
Redcentric said the proceeds from the sale would be used to return capital to shareholders and reduce its debts.
Michelle Senecal De Fonseca, chief executive officer of Harrogate-based Redcentric, said: "We are pleased to announce today the disposal of Redcentric Data Centres to Stellanor which is a positive outcome for Redcentric and our shareholders.
“The completion of the sale will allow management to focus squarely on the Managed Services Provider business, which has a very strong brand and market position in both the public and private sectors.
“I am excited at the prospect of driving revenue and margin expansion in the years ahead, which I am confident we will deliver strong returns and shareholder value.”
The transaction is expected to legally complete by the end of May 2026, with any outstanding property and commercial negotiations expected to conclude by the end of June 2026