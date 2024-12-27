Redmayne Bentley chief executive hails team as firm posts substantial rise in profits and revenue
The firm, which also has offices in York and Harrogate, and throughout the rest of the UK, confirmed a jump in year-on-year profits of 59 per cent to £7.06 million for the 12 months to March 31 2024.
Revenue rose 11.7 per cent to £36.2m in the same period.
Stuart Davis, Chief Executive, said: “As we enter our 150th year of business, our mission remains to provide excellent personal investment services that enhance clients’ wealth. In support of this, our strategic focus includes sustainable growth and continuous improvement to operational efficiency.
“We’ve enjoyed another year of financial and business success, including outstanding client and industry recognition for our business performance and client service.
“People have and always will be central to our business and client service.
"This is reflected in the culture of the team of colleagues across the business which engenders hard work and commitment, but also the relationships which are formed and developed with clients, particularly those of our truly bespoke investment and wealth services.’’
In July, Redmayne Bentley announced it had successfully integrated the private client business of Blankstone Sington Limited (BSL) which had entered Special Administration in October 2023.
The transfer took effect in June, with 1,700 clients moving to the firm and a new office opening in Liverpool city centre.
The BSL Special Administrators, Leonard Curtis, have since cited this as “the most expeditious transfer achieved in a Special Administration”.
A Redmayne Bentley spokesperson said: “The integration of BSL reflects the firm’s continued strategy to grow the business, building on its provision of personal and truly bespoke investment and wealth solutions.”
