Redmayne Bentley chief executive hails team as firm posts substantial rise in profits and revenue

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which also has offices in York and Harrogate, and throughout the rest of the UK, confirmed a jump in year-on-year profits of 59 per cent to £7.06 million for the 12 months to March 31 2024.

Revenue rose 11.7 per cent to £36.2m in the same period.

Stuart Davis, Chief Executive, said: “As we enter our 150th year of business, our mission remains to provide excellent personal investment services that enhance clients’ wealth. In support of this, our strategic focus includes sustainable growth and continuous improvement to operational efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redmayne Bentley's latest financial results have been released.

“We’ve enjoyed another year of financial and business success, including outstanding client and industry recognition for our business performance and client service.

“People have and always will be central to our business and client service.

"This is reflected in the culture of the team of colleagues across the business which engenders hard work and commitment, but also the relationships which are formed and developed with clients, particularly those of our truly bespoke investment and wealth services.’’

In July, Redmayne Bentley announced it had successfully integrated the private client business of Blankstone Sington Limited (BSL) which had entered Special Administration in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer took effect in June, with 1,700 clients moving to the firm and a new office opening in Liverpool city centre.

The BSL Special Administrators, Leonard Curtis, have since cited this as “the most expeditious transfer achieved in a Special Administration”.