Redrow retains top award for customer service with HBF-five star rating

Premium housebuilder Redrow has once again earned the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF). Redrow is delivering homes across Yorkshire and is proud to be delivering this service for homeowners in the region.

The national homebuilder achieved the accolade with more than 95 per cent of its customers saying they would recommend Redrow to a friend.

The award is based on the independently operated National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country, the results of which are used by HBF to calculate a star rating to award the housebuilders committed to meeting customer satisfaction standards.

This is the seventh year in a row that Redrow has been awarded the top five-star rating and follows the implementation of a number of customer-focused initiatives over the past few years. These include greater personalisation of homes, as well as the wide rollout of Redrow’s Eco Electric homes – their most sustainable and eco-efficient house types yet.

Examples of Redrow's Heritage Collection homes

This latest achievement follows Redrow’s triumph in the Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative category at the 2024 Housebuilder Awards – its second win in a row in the category – for its strategy to harness customer feedback.

Redrow also has an ‘excellent’ Trustpilot rating with more than 9,000 reviews.

Redrow was also one of the first housebuilders to implement the New Homes Quality Board’s code of practice, which offers better protection and increased transparency for customers.

It has been more than two years since Redrow launched its brand new Eco-Electric homes, helping homeowners reduce their energy bills with future-ready features such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and thicker insulation. The pioneering move places the housebuilder well ahead of competitors when it comes to the Government’s proposals to make all new build properties gas-free from 2025.

To date more than 1,000 of these energy efficient, future-fit homes have been delivered across the country.

Redrow continues to invest in important newer, green technology and leads the way by ensuring its homes are ‘zero carbon ready’ for when the grid is decarbonised, and helps homeowners in the immediate terms with a better, more efficient energy solution.

John Handley, managing director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “At Redrow, our priority continues to be giving people a better way to live. We’re proud to have been named as a 5-star builder by the HBF for the seventh year, building on our previous industry-leading recognitions for our customer service.”

“As a business we’re continuing to invest in making our customers’ lives better and easier; whether that be by implementing new technical solutions or by ensuring are homes are energy efficient which makes them more cost effective to run. Customer satisfaction is a main focus for us and this award is dedicated to our hardworking colleagues and their continued work on delivering great customer service. This award, once again, reflects our commitment to this.”

Emma Morris, Customer & Quality Director, comments: “We are delighted that once again, more than 90% of our customers would recommend us to a friend. While that recommend score is a great headline statistic, and informs our five-star rating, all feedback received as part of the survey aid our unwavering commitment for higher satisfaction levels. High quality service will always be our priority, and these findings will help us to continue to support customers and drive innovation for our future homes.”

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the HBF, said: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in other sectors or products.