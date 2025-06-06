Red’s True Barbecue: Former restaurant on busy Sheffield road could become new homes

A former popular barbeque restaurant on a busy Sheffield road is proposed to be turned into a number of new apartments.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises of Red’s True Barbecue on Ecclesall Road could be converted into five one-bed apartments if Sheffield City Council’s planning officers approve a new application by Sharpline Solutions Limited.

The proposal is to create the five apartments – three on the first floor and two on the second -, while erecting a first and second floor rear extensions, three side dormers and two front dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes the erection of an external staircase to the rear and refurbishment of the ground floor commercial unit.

The three-storey building has been vacant since 2020.