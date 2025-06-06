Red’s True Barbecue: Former restaurant on busy Sheffield road could become new homes
The premises of Red’s True Barbecue on Ecclesall Road could be converted into five one-bed apartments if Sheffield City Council’s planning officers approve a new application by Sharpline Solutions Limited.
The proposal is to create the five apartments – three on the first floor and two on the second -, while erecting a first and second floor rear extensions, three side dormers and two front dormers.
It also includes the erection of an external staircase to the rear and refurbishment of the ground floor commercial unit.
The three-storey building has been vacant since 2020.
Officers set a determination deadline of July 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.