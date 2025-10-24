Reeves unveils new unit aimed at supporting financial firms

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a conference of regulators and business leaders in Leeds, Ms Reeves said the new unit would aim to help companies “scale up, invest and create high-skilled jobs”.

Ms Reeves announced that banks and insurers would now be given bespoke support to navigate rules and regulation, in a move the Government said would “tear down” a key barrier to them growing and investing.

The Chancellor said: “I am proud to be back in Leeds, home to the second largest financial services centre in the UK, to launch our new Scale-up Unit – which will super charge the growth of some of our most innovative companies.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has launched a new “Scale-up Unit” aimed at giving support to financial services firms. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The vast number of rules make life complicated for these businesses. We are helping them cut through the noise, to grow and innovate. That’s how we will boost jobs, boost growth, and build an economy that works for, and rewards, working people.”

The new unit is jointly led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

It will also work to scale other financial services firms like fintechs from early next year.

The Government said the unit will give businesses a “clear point of contact” with the FCA and PRA, making It simpler for firms to get timely responses to regulatory queries and access expert support.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “We’ve committed in our strategy to supporting growth and ensuring the UK remains the premier destination for financial firms to start up and grow.

“By joining up with the PRA, our new Scale-up Unit will provide firms with tailored, hands-on support to help them scale and grow faster.”

The announcement comes after fintech firm GoCardless announced in September that it was set to open a new office in Leeds.

The company said the new office would have a team of 50 employees in the first 12 months, with roles spanning sales, partnerships, corporate services and operations.

It added that it intends to “scale the office rapidly” in the coming years, replicating the expansion model of its existing hub offices in London and Riga.

Speaking on the new Scale-up Unit, Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO of GoCardless, said: “The Chancellor's commitment to the growth of financial services in Leeds and across Yorkshire is hugely welcome. Accessing clear regulatory guidance is a key hurdle for fintechs bringing new innovations to market. Streamlining the process will make it easier for firms like GoCardless to concentrate on serving customers and accelerating our growth plans, including our new Northern Hub office in Leeds."