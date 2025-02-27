ReFood to sponsor Oliver Awards for third consecutive year

ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler, will sponsor the sustainability category at this year’s Oliver Awards. Taking place at New Dock in Leeds on Monday March 10, the prestigious event celebrates innovation and excellence from the region’s leading hospitality venues.

The sustainability category aims to shine a spotlight on the establishments that have placed the environment at the very heart of their operations. From using seasonal produce and recruiting within the immediate local area, to powering their restaurants using renewable energy and optimising waste management, the award recognises the individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond.

Renowned for its secure, closed-loop food waste recycling service, ReFood’s sponsorship of the award underpins its commitment to fostering a more sustainable approach to food waste disposal and helping businesses to embrace alternative solutions. With just a few weeks to go until the UK adopts new legislation banning food waste from landfill, national sales manager Laura Moffatt believes that some venues are still wholly unprepared.

Moffatt comments: “While many restaurants are embracing new and innovative ways to really move the needle on sustainability, new legislation coming into force on 31 March will see food waste recycling become mandatory overnight. Those who fall foul of the new rules and continue to rely on general waste will be liable to fines and other penalties.

ReFood collection vehicle

“Sponsoring the sustainability category at this year’s Oliver Awards not only demonstrates our support of the businesses who are already setting the standards in environmental best practice, but also provides an important platform to raise awareness of impending legislation and what it means for the industry as a whole.

“We’ll be at the ceremony to present the sustainability award, as well as to talk to attendees about the importance of partnering with a proven food waste recycling firm that has the experience and capabilities to help you adhere to new legislation.”