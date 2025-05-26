Reform's Luke Campbell to sign 'championing Yorkshire' partnership with Labour mayors

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Campbell’s office said that the new Hull and East Yorkshire mayor will sign up to a pre-existing ‘White Rose Agreement’ in the near future.

The agreement was signed in March by Labour’s three Yorkshire mayors as a pledge by the trio “to champion Yorkshire and work together across key areas where they share mutual priorities”.

A spokesperson for the Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority told The Yorkshire Post: “The mayor absolutely supports working in partnership with other Yorkshire mayors to help bring more investment, jobs and opportunities to Hull and East Yorkshire and the wider region.

Luke Campbell (right) is set to sign up to the White Rose Agreement already agreed by Labour mayors Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith.

"We haven’t signed the White Rose Agreement yet but we will be doing so and joining together to benefit local people and the wider region.”

It follows Mr Campbell and fellow Yorkshire mayors David Skaith, Oliver Coppard and Tracy Brabin attending a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other elected mayors in London on Friday.

After the event, Ms Brabin posted a picture of the four Yorkshire mayors together on social media and said they would take a “place over politics” approach.

She said: “The four Yorkshire mayors will work together to champion everybody living in God’s Own Country.

"We’re delighted to welcome Luke Campbell into the White Rose Partnership. Working together we will show how devolution is benefitting people right across Yorkshire.”

Mr Campbell has already signed up to the cross-party Great North organisation of Northern mayors which also involves Conservative Ben Houchen.

His office said he is already collaborating with both national government and Yorkshire mayors and is providing support for York and North Yorkshire’s efforts to become an ‘AI Growth Zone’.

A spokesperson said the North Yorkshire plan could help associated businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire as well as “further leveraging the University of Hull’s leadership in AI graduate and postgraduate education”.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post last week in advance of Friday’s Prime Ministerial meeting, Devolution Minister Jim McMahon said he was certain the region’s three Labour mayors will work positively with Mr Campbell.

He said: "I’m sure they will collaborate with Luke to make sure the whole Yorkshire region benefits.”

Mr McMahon added differences between Labour and Reform on issues like net zero – which is key to job and investment plans in Hull and East Yorkshire – are resolvable.

“I haven’t met a single mayor that would turn down the creation of thousands of jobs for ideology.

"I’ve had introductory calls with the mayor and it is a good relationship. My expectation is it will continue to be a good relationship and that we will work in the interest of the local community.”

Mr Campbell described net zero as “hype” prior to the election and backed Reform’s plan to scrap it as a target, as well as taxing renewable energy.