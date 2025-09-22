Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regal Food Products said the acquisition, which was completed for an undisclosed sum, would “further strengthen” its position in the UK’s food and beverage sector.

Regal Food Products is the company behind brands including Yorkshire Baking Company and Just Desserts Yorkshire.

Younis Chaudhry MBE, CEO of Regal Food Products Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Suncrest into the Regal Foods family.

“As a well-loved and recognisable soft drinks brand, Suncrest is a natural fit for our expanding beverage portfolio and supports our long-term growth strategy.

“We are particularly excited to reintroduce Suncrest to consumers, with a focus on new product development and innovation to drive the brand forward.”

A statement from Regal Food Products said that the move marks a “significant milestone” in its growth journey, and “paved the way” for new opportunities in the UK and internationally.

Suncrest was first founded in 1985.

The firm is known for its range of tropical fruit-flavoured drinks. Its offering spans across still and carbonated beverages.

To coincide with the acquisition, Suncrest said it will feature a new bottled variant of its products across Asda stores nationwide.

Regal Food Products last year acquired a new 45,000 sq ft warehouse facility in its home city of Bradford, purchasing the former FSD works on Hopbine Lane.

The firm said at the time that the new warehouse would “boost operations” and “play a key part in the development and growth of our business”.

It came after January last year saw Regal Food Products acquire fellow Yorkshire-based cake manufacturer, Love Handmade Cakes, for an undisclosed sum.

Two years prior, the firm also acquired premium desserts manufacturer, Just Desserts Yorkshire.

Speaking on a visit to Regal Food Product’s headquarters in April of this year, West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It was terrific to visit Regal Foods – a homegrown West Yorkshire brand that’s now a supermarket staple, exporting to over 40 countries and supporting hundreds of local jobs, driving growth.”

“Our region’s food and drink sector is legendary, and Regal’s inspiring story from a small, family-run firm to an international success story is living proof that West Yorkshire is the best place in the UK to start and scale a business.”

