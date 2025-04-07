Regional legal powerhouse launches

Two of Lincolnshire’s and Yorkshire’s leading law firms have merged on April 1.

Wilkin Chapman LLP and Rollits LLP have merged under the trading name of Wilkin Chapman Rollits. The new firm has more than 500 people including 70 partners and has a combined annual turnover of £40 million. It operates from six locations: Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth, Hull, York and Beverley. It is the largest law firm operating out of both Lincolnshire and Yorkshire and has a combined history of more than 300 years.

The merger has been market and client driven and the merged firm offers greater strength and depth to its clients across the commercial and public sectors and private client disciplines within its region and nationally. As part of the build up to the merger, both firms spoke to a number of their strategic commercial clients who are very supportive of the news. There are no planned redundancies as part of the merger.

Robin Simmonds, CEO of Wilkin Chapman Rollits, said: “There is a great synergy between the two firms across culture, values and strategy and we believe this new firm will provide our clients with the responsive, personal tailored support that they expect.”

Senior partner Chris Grocock with CEO Robin Simmonds and integration partner Ralph Gilbert

Ralph Gilbert, former managing partner of Rollits and Integration partner, Wilkin Chapman Rollits, said: “Both of our legacy firms have deep local connections and histories within our respective regions and are very proud of these links. Such links help us understand the needs of our clients and bring insights to them. Additionally, the new firm will continue to advise our regionally based clients with their needs nationally, as well as clients based outside of our locations.”