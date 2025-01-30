Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the terms of the deal, Transdev’s subsidiary, Yorkshire Coastliner, has acquired 11 buses from family-owned Reliance, which has operated from its depot at Sutton on the Forest, north of York, for 94 years.

Transdev has also acquired Reliance’s network of bus routes serving Easingwold and Thirsk, along with several villages north of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transdev said all jobs are being retained as a result of the agreement between the two firms, with both parties “working together to ensure a smooth and effective transition for customers and colleagues”.

Reliance.

The Reliance business was bought by John and Margaret Duff in 1980, having first been established by Edward Sheriff in 1930. It has remained a family business since the Duffs took over, with John’s grandson, Gary Newby, and his wife, Hollie, running the current business.

Gary Newby said: “We are sorry to say farewell to our loyal customers on the routes which will see a change of operator, and to our drivers, whose loyalty and hard work is reflected in Reliance’s excellent reputation. However, we know they will be in the best hands with Transdev.”