Reliance: Family-run Yorkshire bus operator acquired by Coastliner owner after almost 100 years of service

Reliance Motor Services, one of Yorkshire’s longest-established bus operators, has been bought out by Yorkshire Coastliner operator Transdev.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 06:57 BST

Under the terms of the deal, Transdev’s subsidiary, Yorkshire Coastliner, has acquired 11 buses from family-owned Reliance, which has operated from its depot at Sutton on the Forest, north of York, for 94 years.

Transdev has also acquired Reliance’s network of bus routes serving Easingwold and Thirsk, along with several villages north of York.

Transdev said all jobs are being retained as a result of the agreement between the two firms, with both parties “working together to ensure a smooth and effective transition for customers and colleagues”.

Reliance.

The Reliance business was bought by John and Margaret Duff in 1980, having first been established by Edward Sheriff in 1930. It has remained a family business since the Duffs took over, with John’s grandson, Gary Newby, and his wife, Hollie, running the current business.

Gary Newby said: “We are sorry to say farewell to our loyal customers on the routes which will see a change of operator, and to our drivers, whose loyalty and hard work is reflected in Reliance’s excellent reputation. However, we know they will be in the best hands with Transdev.”

Regional law firm Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP advised the owners of Reliance Motor Services Ltd on the transaction.

