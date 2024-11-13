Remagin powers construction of affordable retirement community

Leeds-based offsite construction manufacturer Remagin, part of Etex Group, is playing a pivotal role in the development of a new affordable retirement community in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Using Remagin’s innovative Light Gauge Steel Frame (LGSF) Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) technology, Sydney Grange is being developed by McCarthy Stone and will deliver 51 affordable homes for older people in the region.

All the panels for the Sydney Grange development were manufactured at Remagin’s factory in Leeds and assembled on-site, supporting local employment and helping to speed up the construction process and reduce costs. The project is the first of its kind to use Remagin’s MMC solutions in full alongside the Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO) scheme, with apartments available for just £95,000 based on 50% ownership*.

Shahi Islam, Director of Affordable Housing at Homes England, recently visited the retirement community which will open later this year as well as Remagin’s factory in Leeds. He said “McCarthy Stone's Failsworth development is an excellent example of high-quality and affordable housing for older people. We are pleased to support it through our older persons shared ownership scheme which forms a key part of Homes England’s efforts to provide suitable housing and build strong communities.

Martin Brown, MD Special Projects, McCarthy Stone; Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager, McCarthy Stone; Ruth Ryan, Assistant Director, Affordable Homes Programme, Homes England; Shahi Islam, Director, Affordable Homes Programme, Homes England; Rowena Clements, Associate Director, OPSO Programme, McCarthy Stone; John Tonkiss, CEO, McCarthy Stone

“Expanding the use of MMC is also a priority for the programme so it’s great to see the success of the partnership with Remagin. We look forward to supporting this model and seeing it progress.”

Remagin’s involvement highlights the importance of local manufacturing in the delivery of large-scale affordable housing projects. By producing LGSF panels locally, the company has been able to support the Yorkshire economy while ensuring high-quality construction at reduced costs.

Patrick Balemans, Head of Division at Etex New Ways and Remagin, said: “This project demonstrates how Modern Methods of Construction can be used to meet the increasing demand for affordable, energy efficient and high-quality housing. By manufacturing the panels at our Leeds facility, we’ve not only reduced build times but also contributed to the local economy and created jobs in the regional supply chain. We look forward to continuing our work on similar projects that combine speed, value and cost-efficiency.”

Sydney Grange is the first in a series of projects that McCarthy Stone and Remagin plan to deliver across the Midlands and the North, with a focus on addressing the growing need for affordable homes for older people. The use of MMC is expected to reduce construction timelines by up to 50%, while also offering sustainable, energy-efficient homes that lower ongoing costs for residents.

L-R]: Martin Brown, MD Special Projects, McCarthy Stone; Ruth Ryan, Assistant Director, Affordable Homes Programme, Homes England; Shahi Islam, Director, Affordable Homes Programme, Homes England; John Tonkiss, CEO, McCarthy Stone; Scott Bibby, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Remagin, Clive Webberley, Head of Technical, Quality and Compliance UK & Ireland, Remagin; Patrick Balemans, Head of Division, Etex New Ways

John Tonkiss, CEO at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to showcase the first of what will be many more affordable retirement communities that we’ll build in partnership with Homes England and Remagin. It is a truly groundbreaking model that provides new retirement apartments at affordable prices and in parts of the country where development previously would not have been viable. We look forward to continuing this partnership in the months and years ahead.”

For more information about Remagin’s affordable housing solutions please email: [email protected]